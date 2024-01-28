Recipe: A splash of summer with grilled octopus and salsa verde

Send this page to someone via email

An escape from winter on a plate. Executive Chef Tommy Shorthouse from Fanny Bay Oysters shows Jennifer Palma how to make grilled octopus with salsa verde.

Grilled Octopus with green sauce

Octopus poaching broth:

3 lemons

750ml red wine

1/8 cup kosher salt

2 tbsp whole black peppercorns

5 stalks celery, coarsely chopped

5 large shallots, quartered

5 cloves peeled garlic

12L cold water

7 bay leaves

Combine all ingredients and bring to a boil. Strain out large pieces and immerse octopus tentacles in the poaching liquid. Cook for 50 minutes to 1 hour, stirring occasionally on very low heat. Once cooked, remove from the liquid and cool immediately in a blast chiller or cooler.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Green sauce (salsa verde)

75g cilantro

75g Italian parsley

100g garlic confit solids

¼ cup toasted pumpkin seeds

30g extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp Tabasco

Zest of 1 lime

1 tsp kosher salt

Combine all ingredients in a robust blender or Vitamix and blend until very smooth. Once blended, cool immediately and store in the fridge in an airtight container.

Story continues below advertisement

Octopus dressing

200ml paprika oil

200ml olive oil

200ml garlic confit oil

200ml sherry vinegar

¼ cup lemon juice

Combine all ingredients in a 1-quart container and whisk.

Additional garnish

½ tsp Calabrian chili paste

Pinch of salt/pepper

¾ tbsp minced shallots

1 tsp chopped chives

Pinch of micro cilantro

½ tbsp toasted pumpkin seeds

Poached octopus tentacles are dressed whole in a small amount of garlic oil and kosher salt. Grill them on all sides and cool completely again. Once cooled, slice on an angle and portion. Dress the portioned octopus with the above garnishes and a tablespoon of the octopus dressing. Place it on a small dollop of the green sauce (salsa verde).