Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Recipe: A splash of summer with grilled octopus and salsa verde

By The Staff Global News
Posted January 28, 2024 7:14 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Cooking Together: A splash of summer with grilled octopus and salsa verde'
Cooking Together: A splash of summer with grilled octopus and salsa verde
An escape from winter on a plate. Executive Chef Tommy Shorthouse from Fanny Bay Oysters shows Jennifer Palma how to make grilled octopus with salsa verde.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An escape from winter on a plate. Executive Chef Tommy Shorthouse from Fanny Bay Oysters shows Jennifer Palma how to make grilled octopus with salsa verde.

Grilled Octopus with green sauce

Octopus poaching broth:

  • 3 lemons
  • 750ml red wine
  • 1/8 cup kosher salt
  • 2 tbsp whole black peppercorns
  • 5 stalks celery, coarsely chopped
  • 5 large shallots, quartered
  • 5 cloves peeled garlic
  • 12L cold water
  • 7 bay leaves

Combine all ingredients and bring to a boil. Strain out large pieces and immerse octopus tentacles in the poaching liquid. Cook for 50 minutes to 1 hour, stirring occasionally on very low heat. Once cooked, remove from the liquid and cool immediately in a blast chiller or cooler.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Green sauce (salsa verde)

  • 75g cilantro
  • 75g Italian parsley
  • 100g garlic confit solids
  • ¼ cup toasted pumpkin seeds
  • 30g extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 tsp Tabasco
  • Zest of 1 lime
  • 1 tsp kosher salt

Combine all ingredients in a robust blender or Vitamix and blend until very smooth. Once blended, cool immediately and store in the fridge in an airtight container.

Story continues below advertisement

Octopus dressing

  • 200ml paprika oil
  • 200ml olive oil
  • 200ml garlic confit oil
  • 200ml sherry vinegar
  • ¼ cup lemon juice

Combine all ingredients in a 1-quart container and whisk.

Additional garnish

  • ½ tsp Calabrian chili paste
  • Pinch of salt/pepper
  • ¾ tbsp minced shallots
  • 1 tsp chopped chives
  • Pinch of micro cilantro
  • ½ tbsp toasted pumpkin seeds

Poached octopus tentacles are dressed whole in a small amount of garlic oil and kosher salt. Grill them on all sides and cool completely again. Once cooled, slice on an angle and portion. Dress the portioned octopus with the above garnishes and a tablespoon of the octopus dressing. Place it on a small dollop of the green sauce (salsa verde).

More on Entertainment
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices