Recipe: A splash of summer with grilled octopus and salsa verde

An escape from winter on a plate. Executive Chef Tommy Shorthouse from Fanny Bay Oysters shows Jennifer Palma how to make grilled octopus with salsa verde.
Grilled Octopus with green sauce
Octopus poaching broth:
- 3 lemons
- 750ml red wine
- 1/8 cup kosher salt
- 2 tbsp whole black peppercorns
- 5 stalks celery, coarsely chopped
- 5 large shallots, quartered
- 5 cloves peeled garlic
- 12L cold water
- 7 bay leaves
Combine all ingredients and bring to a boil. Strain out large pieces and immerse octopus tentacles in the poaching liquid. Cook for 50 minutes to 1 hour, stirring occasionally on very low heat. Once cooked, remove from the liquid and cool immediately in a blast chiller or cooler.
Green sauce (salsa verde)
- 75g cilantro
- 75g Italian parsley
- 100g garlic confit solids
- ¼ cup toasted pumpkin seeds
- 30g extra virgin olive oil
- 1 tsp Tabasco
- Zest of 1 lime
- 1 tsp kosher salt
Combine all ingredients in a robust blender or Vitamix and blend until very smooth. Once blended, cool immediately and store in the fridge in an airtight container.
Octopus dressing
- 200ml paprika oil
- 200ml olive oil
- 200ml garlic confit oil
- 200ml sherry vinegar
- ¼ cup lemon juice
Combine all ingredients in a 1-quart container and whisk.
Additional garnish
- ½ tsp Calabrian chili paste
- Pinch of salt/pepper
- ¾ tbsp minced shallots
- 1 tsp chopped chives
- Pinch of micro cilantro
- ½ tbsp toasted pumpkin seeds
Poached octopus tentacles are dressed whole in a small amount of garlic oil and kosher salt. Grill them on all sides and cool completely again. Once cooled, slice on an angle and portion. Dress the portioned octopus with the above garnishes and a tablespoon of the octopus dressing. Place it on a small dollop of the green sauce (salsa verde).
