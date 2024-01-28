Menu

Canada

U of S students launch Re-Colour, crayon recycling program

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted January 28, 2024 6:56 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'U of S students launch crayon recycling program'
U of S students launch crayon recycling program
A group of students at the University of Saskatchewan are looking to recolour the future of crayon recycling.
A handful of students from the University of Saskatchewan are looking to recolour the way crayons are recycled.

Their project, named Re-Colour, is spearheaded by Enactus Sask students, an international non-profit student entrepreneurial organization.

It was started last year and has partnered with multiple restaurants in Saskatoon, from which they take old crayons, melt them down into new recycled ones, and aim to donate them or have them for sale at local shops.

“We have had 70 kilograms of crayons that we have diverted from landfills and also $700 in revenue that we’ve generated from selling the crayons,” said Maahi Shah, Re-Colour’s project manager.

The group working on the project said that it has also become an opportunity to educate youth on sustainable practices as they actively collaborate with public school divisions in the city to show kids the importance of recycling beyond melting down crayons.

“You’re actually making an impact, and this impact has a way bigger effect. I think that shows the true essence of the project,” said Abdul Razik Benguzzi, Enactus Sask president and student leader.

With Benguzzi and other members of Enactus on the verge of graduation, he hopes to see Re-Colour continue in the future.

A Re-Colour project is underway with the group’s Edmonton chapter.

