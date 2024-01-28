Vancouver police investigating homicide in Kensington-Cedar Cottage

See more sharing options

A man’s body has been found in a home in Vancouver’s Kensington-Cedar Cottage neighbourhood.

A 39-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

Investigators said the victim’s identity is unknown at this point.

Police were called to the home located near East 33 Avenue and Knight Street, at 1 a.m. on Sunday.

“The file remains under investigation and there is no risk to the public.,” Vancouver police Const. Tania Visintin said.

Vancouver police said it’s the first homicide in the city in 2024.

More information will be provided when available, according to police.