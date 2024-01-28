Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Penticton RCMP search for missing man

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted January 28, 2024 3:52 pm
1 min read
The Penticton RCMP are turning to the public with hopes of finding a missing man. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The Penticton RCMP are turning to the public with hopes of finding a missing man. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Penticton RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Bradley Nichol, 48, was last seen on January 25 wearing blue pants, a black long sleeve shirt, grey running shoes, and a black North Face jacket.

Bradley Nichol
Bradley Nichol. RCMP
Trending Now

He was also carrying a grey Herschel laptop bag. Bradley is described as a Caucasian male, 6-foot-1, 232 lbs, and bald with blue eyes.

Story continues below advertisement

His family say it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long. Anyone with information is asked to contact their local RCMP detachment.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices