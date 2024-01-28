Penticton RCMP search for missing man

Send this page to someone via email

The Penticton RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Bradley Nichol, 48, was last seen on January 25 wearing blue pants, a black long sleeve shirt, grey running shoes, and a black North Face jacket.

Bradley Nichol. RCMP

He was also carrying a grey Herschel laptop bag. Bradley is described as a Caucasian male, 6-foot-1, 232 lbs, and bald with blue eyes.

His family say it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long. Anyone with information is asked to contact their local RCMP detachment.