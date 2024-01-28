Kelowna Snowmobile Club hosts annual poker run for BC Children’s Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

More than 100 snowmobilers raced through Graystokes Provincial Park from checkpoint to checkpoint Saturday for the Kelowna Snowmobile Club’s annual Poker Run fundraiser.

The grey skies and threats of rain Saturday did not deter club members from coming out to raise money for the BC Children’s Hospital’s cardiac department as well as for the club.

“We are custodians of the Graystokes area as well as the Myra-Bellevue [Park],” said Tim Mitchell, a Kelowna Snowmobile Club board member.

“We have exclusive use of the park as well surrounding area for snowmobile use only, but through the summer we’re also very active here replenishing firewood for the emergency shelters, making sure that the trails are clear. So, it’s a full-time job working throughout the year.”

Members of Central Okanagan Search and Rescue were on standby during the event, in case of an emergency.

“They are a great supporter of us when we need them, so we support them when they’re having their events,” said Duane Tresnich, COSAR’s search manager.

“We have teams out in the field just making sure that everybody’s being safe and if anything happens, we’re on-site to take care of it.”

While snowmobilers looped the track, the club hosted a family-fun event in the parking lot, which included a kids snowmobile track and displays of new outdoor winter toys. Darrell Hamilton brought a machine called a “Snow Dog,” a utility snowmobile-like machine for outdoor travel.

“It’s used for recreation, ice fishing, trap lines, hunting, whatever you want it’s all-season so you aren’t restricted to just snow,” Mitchell said.

The fundraising goal for this year’s poker run is $10,000.