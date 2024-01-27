Jarnkrok out week-to-week with broken knuckle

WINNIPEG – Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe says forward Calle Jarnkrok is out week-to-week with a broken knuckle.
Jarnkrok left Maple Leafs practice Friday after a teammate shot a puck off his hand.
The 32-year-old Swede has 10 goals and nine assists in 46 games this season, his second in Toronto.
With Jarnkrok out, forward Ryan Reaves entered the Maple Leafs lineup ahead of a game Saturday night against the Winnipeg Jets.
Reaves, signed to a three-year, US$4.05-million contract last off-season, hadn’t played since sustaining a lower-body injury on Dec. 14.
The 37-year-old has one goal in 21 games.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2024.
