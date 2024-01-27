Menu

Crime

Police investigate shooting at west Edmonton motel Friday

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted January 27, 2024 3:09 pm
1 min read
Edmonton police investigate a shooting at the Aurora Motel Friday night. View image in full screen
Edmonton police investigate a shooting at the Aurora Motel on Jan. 26, 2024. Global News
Police are investigating a shooting that took place at a west Edmonton motel Friday night.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said officers were called to the Aurora Motel near 151 Street and 111 Avenue for reports of a shooting around 7:15 p.m.

According to police, a man and woman forced their way into one of the suites and a firearm was discharged at a man inside.

Police said two bullets also reportedly travelled through the suite and into a residence just south of the motel. Both suspects then fled westbound on foot.

Police arrived to find a man in his 30s injured. As of Saturday afternoon, he remained in hospital in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

Police believe the incident was targeted.

“At this time, we do not believe this was a random event,” said Staff Sergeant Ahmed Alkarout with the Edmonton Police Service Investigative Response Team (IRT). “However, when a shooting takes place in a public space such as a motel, there are always concerns for public safety.”

Detectives continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

