Pedestrian fatally struck in Surrey, B.C. hit-and-run

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian has been killed in Surrey in a hit-and-run incident on 105 Avenue, according to police.

Surrey RCMP said witnesses saw a red Ford Mustang strike the pedestrian and flee the scene, around 1:40 a.m. Saturday.

“Surrey RCMP were able to quickly locate the vehicle and three occupants are currently in police custody,” an RCMP spokesperson said in an email. “Surrey RCMP located the pedestrian several blocks away suffering from severe injuries.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

BC Emergency Services attended the scene, but the pedestrian was declared deceased.

Alcohol and speed have not been ruled out in the collision.

Police expect road closures in the area of 13400 105 Avenue throughout the night and into the day on Saturday. Community members are being asked to plan alternative routes.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information, including video footage, about the incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.