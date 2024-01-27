Man shot inside a taxi in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal Police (SPVM) are investigating after a man was shot and killed inside a taxi Friday night in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough.

Officers were called just before midnight to the corner of Querbes avenue and Saint-Roch street.

Upon arrival, they found the victim, a man, with at least one gunshot wound to his upper body.

Paramedics tried to perform CPR on the victim but he was pronounced dead on the scene, according to SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

The taxi driver was inside the car when it all happened, he was treated for shock. “He is considered a witness at this time,” Brabant said.

Brabant says the identity of the victim can’t be confirmed at present.

A perimeter is set up in the area as forensic identity technicians are on the scene trying to figure out what led to the city’s third homicide of the year.

They are interviewing witnesses, doing door-to-door and collecting surveillance camera footage.

So far, witnesses say a man approached the taxi and opened fire, then fled in an unknown direction.

Police say they’re looking for at least one suspect, no arrests have been made so far.