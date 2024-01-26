Championship round finalized at Scotties with 6 teams left standing

Send this page to someone via email

The final six teams have been determined at the Manitoba Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Morden, Man., as the field was chopped in half on Friday.

The top two seeds, Kaitlyn Lawes (Fort Rouge CC) and Kate Cameron (East St. Paul CC), both breezed through pool play with perfect 5-0 records.

Third seed Jolene Campbell (Assiniboine Memorial CC) is also into the championship round despite losing her final game of pool play to Cameron 6-5 on Friday afternoon. Campbell takes a 4-1 record into the next round as all their records carry over.

Three teams advanced from each pool. Team Lawes finished first in the Asham Black Group and there was a three-way tie for second place. Beth Peterson (Assiniboine Memorial CC), Kristy Watling (East St. Paul CC), and Shaela Hayward (Carman) all had 3-2 records. Peterson and Watling advanced by virtue of the last stone draw tiebreaker.

Story continues below advertisement

Cameron finished first in the Asham Express Red Group. Campbell was second and Zoey Terrick (Heather CC) defeated Lisa McLeod (Portage) 8-4 on Friday to secure the final berth.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The six teams in the championship pool will now play the three teams they haven’t seen yet. The first place finisher will advance directly to Sunday’s championship game, while second place will play third place in the semifinal.

Lawes and Cameron can clinch a spot in the playoffs in the late draw on Friday.

The final is scheduled for 2:00 pm on Sunday.

Asham Black Group Standings

Kaitlyn Lawes 5-0

Beth Peterson 3-2

Kristy Watling 3-2

Shaela Hayward 3-2

Emma Jensen 1-4

Emily Cherwinski 0-5

Asham Express Red Group Standings

Kate Cameron 5-0

Jolene Campbell 4-1

Zoey Terrick 3-2

Lisa McLeod 2-3

Story continues below advertisement

Tiffany Armstrong 1-4

Rachel Kaatz 0-5