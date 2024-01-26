Menu

Crime

Armed men try to steal service dog during comfort break in Pickering, Ont: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 26, 2024 6:39 pm
1 min read
A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown in Bowmanville, Ont. on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown in Bowmanville, Ont. on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
Police in Pickering, Ont., are looking for two men after they allegedly tried to steal someone’s service dog at knifepoint.

Durham Regional Police said the holdup happened in a wooded area of Pickering between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Jan. 20.

Police said a man parked his car and let his service dog out to use the bathroom. While the man waited for his dog, a black Ford F-150 pulled up and two people jumped out and “brandished” knives, according to police.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The pair reportedly tried to take the man’s dog and, as he resisted, he was stabbed in the leg. Police said they failed to steal the dog and fled the scene.

The victim drove himself to a Toronto hospital and contacted police.

Trending Now

The first suspect is described as between 30 and 40 years old with dark, shoulder-length hair and dark bread. He wore a dark-coloured shirt and jeans and black construction boots.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the second person was around six-feet, one-inch tall and of a similar age. He had red hair and a long beard.

The second suspect reportedly wore a burgundy construction jacket, black construction pants and black construction boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

