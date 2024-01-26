Laverne Waskahat, violent sex offender with lengthy child porn history, released again in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: This story contains graphic details that may be disturbing to some readers

Five weeks after her most recent arrest for a breach of conditions, a convicted sex offender with a history of possessing, making and publishing child pornography involving toddlers has been released yet again.

The Edmonton Police Service issued its latest warning Friday, saying Laverne Waskahat, 47, is a convicted violent sexual offender and EPS had reasonable grounds to believe she is a significant harm to the community.

Police said Waskahat was released on Monday after having been taken into custody on Dec. 13, 2023, for failing to report to her parole officer. Waskahat is being managed by a parole officer and is residing in the Edmonton area.

Back in December, Waskahat had only been out for a few days when she disappeared and an arrest warrant was issued. Waskahat ended up being re-arrested at a west Edmonton hotel, where officers found baby supplies, alleged pornographic materials and a computer.

At that time, new charges of making child pornography and possession of child pornography were laid.

Waskahat has a history of possessing, making and publishing child porno involving boys and girls under three years old.

“Waskahat has been known to offend against the children while in a position of care over the child (i.e. while babysitting) and has also been known to take voyeuristic photos in public of infants,” a warning from the Edmonton Police Service said.

Police said Waskahat may try to associate with people who have young kids in order to groom them. She has been known to go by “Lauren Waskahat” online.

She has breached her court orders several times in the past. Edmonton police issued near-identical warnings about her in 2019 and again in 2020, when she also pleaded guilty to three charges related to child porn.

In August 2019, the court ruled she could not access the internet unsupervised, and could not own a computer, cellphone or device with internet access, or ability to take photos.

On Oct. 17, 2019, police officers spotted Waskahat using a cellphone and arrested her for violating her orders.

A search turned up a second cellphone and a laptop. According to an agreed statement of facts, investigators found child pornography images on all three devices. There were also a number of photos of diapers and diaper fetish search terms in the laptop’s search history.

Waskahat is five feet 11 inches tall and 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with any information about any criminal offenses allegedly committed by Waskahat can contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

The Edmonton Police Service said it was issuing this latest warning after careful deliberation of all related issues, including privacy concerns,” in the belief that it is clearly in the public interest to inform the members of the community.”

— with files from Sarah Ryan, Global News