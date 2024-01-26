Man breaks into Kingston school twice but doesn’t steal anything, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police are asking for help identifying a man they allege broke into the same Kingston school twice earlier this year.

In both cases investigators say the suspect wandered the halls and tried to get into locked classrooms, but didn’t steal anything.

The first break-in happened Jan. 6 around 4:20 a.m. at an unidentified school in Kingston’s west end.

Police say the suspect was caught on security cameras walking through the halls before security officers arrived.

View image in full screen Police say nothing was stolen in either break and enter. Kingston police/Handout

They say the same suspect broke into the same school around 10:50 p.m. the next night, again being caught on security footage roaming the halls and checking doors.

The suspect has a slim to medium build and is of average height, with short dark brown hair and facial scruff, police said Friday.

During one of the break-ins the suspect was wearing dark-coloured shoes or boots and a brown jacket and police say he was wearing a trucker-style baseball cap and dark-coloured shoes or boots during the other.

Police haven’t said if any damage was caused during the break-ins, and although nothing was stolen, investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information can contact Det. Taylor Lauzon at 613-549-4660 ext. 6360 or by email at tlauzon@kingstonpolice.ca.

Tips can also be made anonymously by calling the Kingston police general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.