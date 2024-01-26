Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

N.B. coffee shop raising autism awareness celebrates 5 years in business

By Suzanne Lapointe Global News
Posted January 26, 2024 6:29 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick coffee shop owner hopes to help autism community'
New Brunswick coffee shop owner hopes to help autism community
WATCH: A New Brunswick coffee shop is celebrating five years in business. The owner of Aaron’s Coffee House opened up shop so his son who lives with autism would have an inclusive space to interact with others. Suzanne Lapointe has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Aaron Nielsen had his son in mind when opened the first  Aaron’s Coffee House five years ago at a New Brunswick farmer’s market.

Makhi, 16, lives with autism and sensory processing disorder, a condition his father calls “a daily battle.” Nielsen said he and his wife wanted to open a coffee shop in order to build a safe space for Makhi to interact with others as well as create opportunities for people with similar conditions.

Aaron’s started as a pop-up coffee shop at the Salisbury farmer’s market and has since grown to include a location in Riverview as well as one in downtown Moncton.

“If anything happens to my wife and I, this is going to take care of (Makhi) financially,” Nielsen said. “And then we thought well, if we’re gonna do this for him we gotta do this for other people, too. That’s where we got the idea to hire and train other people like my son.”

Story continues below advertisement

Both Aaron’s locations operate out of rooms within Queen E vape shop locations.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Nielsen calls the partnership “a great opportunity,” but the shared space presents challenges for his plans to hire employees with autism. So he’s looking to expand on his own.

“We’re contacting investors, we’re trying to get to the point where we can have our own stand-alone location,” he said.

More on Canada

Makhi isn’t able to work in the coffeehouse just yet, as he doesn’t feel high temperatures due to his sensory issues, which could create a safety issue, Nielsen said.

For now, Makhi makes magnets that are sold at Aaron’s and helps out where he can.

“If I need some extra cups from out back, if I need some extra milk, if there’s anything that I need, he’ll grab that for me,” Nielsen said. “Sometimes he’ll try to interact with customers but at the same time we’re not pushing him.”

Trending Now

Customer Brenda Richard said she appreciates the social inclusion aspect of the café.

“It’s good for community support and it helps a lot of families. I think it’s a wonderful idea,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Employee Matthew Murphy is currently in his first year of studies at the educational-support program at New Brunswick Community College.

“I plan to work in the school system helping kids with autism, Down syndrome, fetal alcohol syndrome disorder,” he said. ‘

He said he was one of the first customers at the coffeehouse’s previous location in Salisbury.

“(Aaron) told me the reason he opened up the business and… I don’t know, it just kind of stuck with me that he was doing this for mental health and autism awareness,” Murphy said.

“I thought that was just the most amazing thing that a father could do for his kid,”

Nielsen said eventually hopes to open a life-skills centre for people with autism, with Murphy on staff.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices