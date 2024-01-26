Simon Fraser University professor, gerontologist is B.C.’s new seniors advocate

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix says the province’s new seniors advocate is Dan Levitt, an adjunct professor of gerontology at Simon Fraser University and the head of a non-profit long-term care home.

Levitt says he’s “deeply honoured” to be appointed the province’s second seniors advocate, and thanked current advocate Isobel Mackenzie, who is retiring in April.

He says the demographic shift as the population ages means it’s important to start “rethinking aging” and no longer view it as something to fear but something to embrace.

4:16 Health Matters: Dementia cases projected to spike by 2050

Levitt says his first priority will be travelling the province to meet seniors in rural and urban centres to hear their concerns and produce reports on how to improve their lives.

Story continues below advertisement

Mackenzie says it’s “bittersweet” to be leaving the role, but she has “great confidence” in the team that chose Levitt as her successor.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

She says she’s thankful for Dix’s “unwavering support” during her tenure.