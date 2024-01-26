Menu

Simon Fraser University professor, gerontologist is B.C.’s new seniors advocate

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 26, 2024 3:45 pm
1 min read
Interior Health says four staff members at Sunnybank Retirement Home in Oliver have tested positive for COVID-19. View image in full screen
The Sunnybank Retirement Home in Oliver, B.C. is seen in a Global News file photo.
B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix says the province’s new seniors advocate is Dan Levitt, an adjunct professor of gerontology at Simon Fraser University and the head of a non-profit long-term care home.

Levitt says he’s “deeply honoured” to be appointed the province’s second seniors advocate, and thanked current advocate Isobel Mackenzie, who is retiring in April.

He says the demographic shift as the population ages means it’s important to start “rethinking aging” and no longer view it as something to fear but something to embrace.

Levitt says his first priority will be travelling the province to meet seniors in rural and urban centres to hear their concerns and produce reports on how to improve their lives.

Mackenzie says it’s “bittersweet” to be leaving the role, but she has “great confidence” in the team that chose Levitt as her successor.

She says she’s thankful for Dix’s “unwavering support” during her tenure.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

