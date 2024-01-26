Menu

Fatal collision on Okanagan Connector under investigation

Posted January 26, 2024 3:46 pm
One person died earlier this week when a semi-truck collided with a pickup truck along the Okanagan Connector.

Police say the collision happened Tuesday night, around 7:30 p.m., just outside of Merritt, near Hamilton Hill.

According to the RCMP, road conditions were very poor, and the eastbound semi slid off the road and hit the ditch, where it collided with the pickup truck.

“Tragically, the passenger in the pickup truck was pronounced deceased at the scene,” said Merritt RCMP, adding the pickup truck driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck was said to be uninjured and is cooperating with police.

The highway was closed for approximately 11 hours during the investigation.

If you witnessed the collision, or have dashcam footage of the area before it, you are asked to contact the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262 and refer to file number 2024-299.

 

