Traffic

Crash involving semi causes pileup on Calgary’s Stoney Trail

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted January 26, 2024 3:04 pm
1 min read
The northbound lanes of Stoney Trail near 17th Avenue Southeast were closed Friday, Jan. 26, 2024 due to a collision involving several vehicles. View image in full screen
The northbound lanes of Stoney Trail near 17th Avenue Southeast were closed Friday, Jan. 26, 2024 due to a collision involving several vehicles. Global News
A portion of northbound Stoney Trail on the east side of Calgary was closed to traffic Friday afternoon after a crash involving a semi and several vehicles.

Just before 12:30 p.m., Calgary police posted on social media that northbound Stoney Trail was closed at 17th Avenue Southeast due to the collision. Traffic was being rerouted onto Peigan Trail Southeast.

Just before 1 p.m., two lanes of traffic were getting through the area.

Pictures from the scene show a pileup of vehicles, including a large semi and other transport vehicles.

  • The northbound lanes of Stoney Trail near 17th Avenue Southeast were closed Friday, Jan. 26, 2024 due to a collision involving several vehicles.
The collision caused a significant backup of vehicles. It’s not known exactly how many vehicles were involved in the collision or if anyone was injured.

Global News has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

