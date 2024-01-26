Crash involving semi causes pileup on Calgary’s Stoney Trail

Send this page to someone via email

A portion of northbound Stoney Trail on the east side of Calgary was closed to traffic Friday afternoon after a crash involving a semi and several vehicles.

Just before 12:30 p.m., Calgary police posted on social media that northbound Stoney Trail was closed at 17th Avenue Southeast due to the collision. Traffic was being rerouted onto Peigan Trail Southeast.

Just before 1 p.m., two lanes of traffic were getting through the area.

Pictures from the scene show a pileup of vehicles, including a large semi and other transport vehicles.

The collision caused a significant backup of vehicles. It’s not known exactly how many vehicles were involved in the collision or if anyone was injured.

Global News has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.