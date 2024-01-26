Over $1 million won in Saskatchewan by Lac La Ronge Indian Band Reserve resident

Send this page to someone via email

Mary Caisse of Lac La Ronge Indian Band Reserve is $1,006,667.68 richer after winning the grand jackpot on Vault Breaker at Eddie’s Place in La Ronge.

“I sat at the VLT machine as my husband played pool,” Caisse said. “I wasn’t paying much attention to what was happening, but when four Vault Breaker symbols fell in a row, I knew I had won something decent.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation said Caisse won the money on Monday.

“The last symbol kept spinning and spinning — it felt like it took forever to land,” she said. “When it finally fell in place, I yelled for my husband to come over.”

Caisse said they cried and laughed from seeing the prize amount.

She said she has some plans for the cash.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re going to buy a house and share with our family,” she said. “Just being able to help everyone get settled and more financially set-up, that’s a dream come true.”