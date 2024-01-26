Menu

Canada

Over $1 million won in Saskatchewan by Lac La Ronge Indian Band Reserve resident

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted January 26, 2024 12:21 pm
1 min read
Mary Caisse is $1 million richer after winning Vault Breaker on Monday. View image in full screen
Mary Caisse is $1 million richer after winning Vault Breaker on Monday. Western Canada Lottery Corporation
Mary Caisse of Lac La Ronge Indian Band Reserve is $1,006,667.68 richer after winning the grand jackpot on Vault Breaker at Eddie’s Place in La Ronge.

“I sat at the VLT machine as my husband played pool,” Caisse said. “I wasn’t paying much attention to what was happening, but when four Vault Breaker symbols fell in a row, I knew I had won something decent.”

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation said Caisse won the money on Monday.

“The last symbol kept spinning and spinning — it felt like it took forever to land,” she said. “When it finally fell in place, I yelled for my husband to come over.”

Caisse said they cried and laughed from seeing the prize amount.

She said she has some plans for the cash.

“We’re going to buy a house and share with our family,” she said. “Just being able to help everyone get settled and more financially set-up, that’s a dream come true.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

