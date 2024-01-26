Menu

Consumer

Tech stocks help S&P/TSX composite edge higher, U.S. stock markets also up

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 26, 2024 11:55 am
1 min read
A currency trader passes by screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ahn Young-joon.
A currency trader passes by screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ahn Young-joon. AY
Strength in technology stocks helped keep Canada’s main stock index in the green in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also moved higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 2.67 points at 21,104.21.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 97.61 points at 38,146.74. The S&P 500 index was up 6.72 points at 4,900.88, while the Nasdaq composite was up 9.52 points at 15,520.02.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.31 cents US compared with 74.10 cents US on Thursday.

The March crude oil contract was down 25 cents at US$77.11 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down six cents at US$2.12 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract down 30 cents at US$2,017.50 was an ounce and the March copper contract up less than a penny at US$3.87 a pound.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

