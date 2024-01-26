Woman stabbed to death found outside, man arrested: Montreal police

Montreal police are investigating after a woman was stabbed to death in the city’s east east Friday morning.
Montreal police spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier said officers responded to a 911 call shortly before 8 a.m. reporting a woman lying on the ground on Sherbrooke Street East near the intersection of Yves-Theriault in Pointe-aux-Trembles.
Officers dispatched to the area quickly located the victim, a 32-year-old woman, and attempted to revive her.
She was declared dead at the scene.
Gauthier said the woman’s body bore marks of violence caused by a sharp object.
A man was arrested in connection with her death, but police have yet to release any other details.
A command post was being set up in the area and the major crimes division has been tasked with investigating.
Comments