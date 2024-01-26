Menu

Crime

Woman stabbed to death found outside, man arrested: Montreal police

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted January 26, 2024 10:42 am
1 min read
Montreal police are setting up a command post after a woman was found stabbed to death in Pointe-aux-Trembles. Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. View image in full screen
Montreal police are setting up a command post after a woman was found stabbed to death in Pointe-aux-Trembles. Friday, Jan. 26, 2023. Mathilde Cerone/Global News
Montreal police are investigating after a woman was stabbed to death in the city’s east east Friday morning.

Montreal police spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier said officers responded to a 911 call shortly before 8 a.m. reporting a woman lying on the ground on Sherbrooke Street East near the intersection of Yves-Theriault in Pointe-aux-Trembles.

Officers dispatched to the area quickly located the victim, a 32-year-old woman, and attempted to revive her.

She was declared dead at the scene.

Gauthier said the woman’s body bore marks of violence caused by a sharp object.

A man was arrested in connection with her death, but police have yet to release any other details.

A command post was being set up in the area and the major crimes division has been tasked with investigating.

Click to play video: 'Montreal man charged after woman found dead in suspected femicide in rural Quebec'
Montreal man charged after woman found dead in suspected femicide in rural Quebec
