Wanted Brockville man found in Calgary: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Brockville man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for failing to appear in court on weapons charges was caught in Alberta.

Officers with the Leeds County OPP detachment travelled to Calgary to pick up William Litwinowich earlier this month.

The 37-year-old was first arrested in January 2021 in connection with a disturbance call in the Township of Front of Yonge.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

At that time, Litwinowich was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and assault with intent to resist arrest.

A bench warrant and a later a Canada-wide warrant were issued for the man when police say he failed to appear in the Brockville Superior Court of Justice in September 2022.

In a media release Friday, OPP said they were contacted by police in Calgary Jan. 4, who told them they had Litwinowich in custody.

Story continues below advertisement

Litwinowich was brought back to Brockville on Jan. 10 where he faces new charges, including one count of failing to attend court after having appeared and three counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.

The man has since been released from custody with conditions and is scheduled to appear in Brockville court Feb. 23.