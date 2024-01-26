Menu

Crime

Wanted Brockville man found in Calgary: OPP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 26, 2024 10:37 am
1 min read
A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for failing to appear in Brockville court on weapons charges has been caught by police in Calgary, the OPP said in media release Friday. View image in full screen
A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for failing to appear in Brockville court on weapons charges has been caught by police in Calgary, the OPP said in media release Friday. Global Kingston
A Brockville man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for failing to appear in court on weapons charges was caught in Alberta.

Officers with the Leeds County OPP detachment travelled to Calgary to pick up William Litwinowich earlier this month.

The 37-year-old was first arrested in January 2021 in connection with a disturbance call in the Township of Front of Yonge.

At that time, Litwinowich was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and assault with intent to resist arrest.

A bench warrant and a later a Canada-wide warrant were issued for the man when police say he failed to appear in the Brockville Superior Court of Justice in September 2022.

In a media release Friday, OPP said they were contacted by police in Calgary Jan. 4, who told them they had Litwinowich in custody.

Litwinowich was brought back to Brockville on Jan. 10 where he faces new charges, including one count of failing to attend court after having appeared and three counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.

The man  has since been released from custody with conditions and is scheduled to appear in Brockville court Feb. 23.

 

