School bus with kids on board hits pickup, then flees on 3 wheels in Niagara Region

Send this page to someone via email

A school bus driver is facing charges following a two-vehicle crash in Niagara Region on Wednesday morning.

Police say the yellow bus and a Ford F-150 pickup came together just before 8 a.m. at the intersection Canal Bank Street and Ontario Road in Welland, Ont.

“The damage to the truck required that the Welland Fire assist in the removal of the female from the vehicle,” a Niagara Regional Police spokesperson said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“She was transported to a local hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.”

Investigators say the school bus failed to remain at the scene and reportedly travelled northbound for some time down Prince Charles Drive on only three wheels.

Officers located the bus, which had four children aboard, in the area of Prince Charles and Thorold Road.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver and children were uninjured, say police.

The 77-year-old bus opeartor from Fort Erie is facing two charges: careless driving and failing to remain at the scene of a collision.