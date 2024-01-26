Kenneth Law faces upgraded 1st-degree murder charges in Ontario suicide deaths

Send this page to someone via email

EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes a discussion of suicide.

Kenneth Law, the Ontario man accused of aiding suicide through the alleged use of sodium nitrite, is facing upgraded murder charges, according to his lawyer.

Law’s lawyer, Matthew Gourlay of Henein Hutchinson Robitaille LLP, tells Global News that Law is now being charged with 14 counts of first-degree murder. In December, police had charged Law with 14 counts of second-degree murder.

“Mr. Law will be pleading not guilty to the upgraded murder charges,” Gourlay said.

Gourlay also confirmed Law is still facing 14 counts of counselling or aiding suicide within the province of Ontario. Law was arrested in May 2023 and by August police forces across Ontario had laid charges.

Investigators have alleged Law, 57, operated several websites selling sodium nitrite — a substance which can be lethal in large doses.

Sodium nitrite is a white, crystalline substance used as a food additive and typically found in processed meats. Police said intentional consumption of excessive amounts of this substance can reduce oxygen levels, impair breathing and result in death.

Police have said investigators believe more than 1,200 packages were sent out to 40 countries globally and around 160 packages were sent across Canada alone. Authorities in the U.K., United States, Italy, Australia and New Zealand have launched investigations.

Police alleged packages from the following companies are connected with Law: Imtime Cuisine, AmbuCA, Academic/ACademic, Escape Mode/escMode and ICemac.

The victims in Ontario were both male and female and between the ages of 16 and 36 years old. Police said last month that more than one victim was under the age of 18.

Suicide

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help, For immediate mental health support, call 988. For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention at suicideprevention.ca. Learn more about preventing suicide with these warning signs and tips on how to help.