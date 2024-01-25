Championship round shaping up at Manitoba Scotties

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been smooth sailing for the top three seeds at the Manitoba Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Morden.

Top seed Kaitlyn Lawes, second seed Kate Cameron and third seed Jolene Campbell have all won four straight games to remain unbeaten through the first two days of the provincial playdowns.

Team Lawes defeated Emma Jensen of the Heather Curling Club 8-2, and then earned a 12-1 win over Emily Cherwinski of the Assiniboine Memorial Curling Club.

Team Cameron posted a 7-1 win over the Heather CC’s Zoey Terrick on Thursday and followed it up with a 9-1 triumph against Rachel Kaatz.

Campbell picked up a 10-3 win over Kaatz and closed out the day with an 8-4 victory over Portage’s Lisa McLeod.

The top three teams in each of the two pools will advance. The original 12-team field will be chopped in half on Friday. Lawes, Cameron, and Campbell have all secured their place in the six-team Championship Round.

Lawes sits atop the Asham Black Group, while Beth Peterson (Assiniboine Memorial Curling Club), Kristy Watling (East St. Paul), Shaela Hayward (Carman), and Jensen are vying for the other two berths.

Cameron and Campbell share top spot in the Asham Express Red Group, and McLeod will face Terrick on Friday for the third and final berth.

Asham Black Group Standings

Kaitlyn Lawes 4-0

Beth Peterson 3-1

Kristy Watling 2-2

Shaela Hayward 2-2

Emma Jensen 1-3

Emily Cherwinski 0-4

Asham Express Red Group Standings

Kate Cameron 4-0

Jolene Campbell 4-0

Lisa McLeod 2-2

Zoey Terrick 2-2

Rachel Kaatz 0-4

Tiffany Armstrong 0-4