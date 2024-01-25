Grey Okanagan weather lightened with music festival

If the dreary winter weather has you in a funk, shake it off at this year’s Fireside Festival.

The annual music festival brings musicians and music lovers together every winter to celebrate live music in Kelowna, B.C.

“This is the most grey time of the year in Kelowna. The sun pokes out for two seconds, and it goes away again,” festival founder and creative director Aaron DeSilva said.

“It is the time to connect with people you know, connect with your friends, your family and get together and experience something that inspires you and makes you feel good.”

Beating the winter blues is what inspired the Kelowna-based festival nine years ago and it’s only gotten bigger and better since then.

“We have over 30 bands coming in. A lot of them are local and then we have some bigger touring names, so everyone’s Canadian,” festival host and director of operations Heather Leslie said.

Over three days, Feb. 2 to 4, the festival delivers something for everyone with multiple genres at different locations.

“We try to touch on a bunch of different genres and vibes throughout the weekend so the Friday kickoff party has Dawson Gray — he’s a country act that’s locally loved — and then we have Moontricks, who is also a B.C. favourite, and on Saturday have more of the hip-hop and the EDM vibe throughout the day,” DeSilva said.

“Then on Sunday it’s all live bands so if you love the indie acts Sunday is the day to get cozy at BNA and check out all that live music.”

Tickets for the festival, which takes place at BNA Brewing Co. and Red Bird Brewing, are still available online. For more information visit firesidefestival.ca.