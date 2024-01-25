Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Grey Okanagan weather lightened with music festival

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted January 25, 2024 7:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Grey Okanagan weather lightened with music'
Grey Okanagan weather lightened with music
If your social calendar has been feeling a little light or your music playlist needs a few more Canadian Artists added to it, Sydney Morton suggests you can solve both your problems at an upcoming winter music festival.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

If the dreary winter weather has you in a funk, shake it off at this year’s Fireside Festival.

The annual music festival brings musicians and music lovers together every winter to celebrate live music in Kelowna, B.C.

“This is the most grey time of the year in Kelowna. The sun pokes out for two seconds, and it goes away again,” festival founder and creative director Aaron DeSilva said.

“It is the time to connect with people you know, connect with your friends, your family and get together and experience something that inspires you and makes you feel good.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Beating the winter blues is what inspired the Kelowna-based festival nine years ago and it’s only gotten bigger and better since then.

“We have over 30 bands coming in. A lot of them are local and then we have some bigger touring names, so everyone’s Canadian,” festival host and director of operations Heather Leslie said.

Story continues below advertisement

Over three days, Feb. 2 to 4, the festival delivers something for everyone with multiple genres at different locations.

“We try to touch on a bunch of different genres and vibes throughout the weekend so the Friday kickoff party has Dawson Gray — he’s a country act that’s locally loved — and then we have Moontricks, who is also a B.C. favourite, and on Saturday have more of the hip-hop and the EDM vibe throughout the day,” DeSilva said.

“Then on Sunday it’s all live bands so if you love the indie acts Sunday is the day to get cozy at BNA and check out all that live music.”

Tickets for the festival, which takes place at BNA Brewing Co. and Red Bird Brewing, are still available online. For more information visit firesidefestival.ca.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices