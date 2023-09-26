Menu

Sports

Carrie Underwood to headline Grey Cup Music festival in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 26, 2023 11:28 am
Carrie Underwood View image in full screen
Carrie Underwood will be back in Hamilton for the first time since 2016, to host a Grey Cup music festival show. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Country music superstar Carrie Underwood is set to headline the “Built in the Hammer” CFL  Grey Cup Music Festival in November.

The Oklahoma native will headline a Friday night show at FirstOntario Centre ahead of the 110th championship game at Tim Horton’s Field in Hamilton on Nov. 19.

Underwood, who has sold more than 85 million records worldwide and recorded 28 No. 1 singles, will return to the city for her first concert since 2016.

Pre-sale tickets for all the Grey Cup Music Festival concerts, including the Friday, Nov. 17 show featuring Underwood, will be open first for all Grey Cup ticket-holders.

More details on the events are expected to be emailed to ticket-holders in the coming days.

Tickets to Underwood’s show will go on sale to the general public on Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased on Ticketmaster’s website.

FirstOntario Centre will also play host to the TigerTown team party headquarters along with the concert series.

Details of the Grey Cup halftime show are still yet to be announced.

Other community events that will be connected to Grey Cup week in Hamilton include a race involving local students from Gage Park to Tim Hortons Field and the CFL Alumni Association Legends Luncheon at LiUNA Station.

The City of Niagara Falls will also be included in the Grey Cup Festival by hosting the CFL Awards at Fallsview Casino Resort.

A complimentary shuttle bus service will be offered to fans who are staying in Niagara Falls hotels and plan to visit Hamilton to participate in all the Grey Cup festivities leading up to the championship game.

Click to play video: 'Looking ahead to Hamilton’s Grey Cup hosting duties'
Looking ahead to Hamilton’s Grey Cup hosting duties
