Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Several arrested, following joint drug trafficking investigation in Manitoba

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted January 25, 2024 3:19 pm
1 min read
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on Sept. 2, 2021 at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on Sept. 2, 2021 at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski. SDV
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A drug trafficking investigation conducted by multiple police branches last year has led to the arrest of five people.

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service, working with police in Morden and Winkler, conducted the investigation in the fall of 2023. As a result, over $600,000 worth of illicit drugs, firearms, and thousands of dollars of cash were seized.

Search warrants, executed in Winnipeg on Jan. 24 this year, led to the arrests of three individuals. The warrants involved three residences and vehicles on the 700 block of Scotland Avenue, the 1100 block of St. Anne’s Road, and the 600 block of Talbot Avenue.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

A 30-year-old man, 24-year-old man, and 19-year-old man face drug-trafficking charges. All three remain in custody.

Search warrants were also conducted in the Morden and Winkler area. Two individuals were taken into custody.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Victim is recovering after Furby Street shooting, Winnipeg police say'
Victim is recovering after Furby Street shooting, Winnipeg police say
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices