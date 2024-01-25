Several arrested, following joint drug trafficking investigation in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

A drug trafficking investigation conducted by multiple police branches last year has led to the arrest of five people.

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service, working with police in Morden and Winkler, conducted the investigation in the fall of 2023. As a result, over $600,000 worth of illicit drugs, firearms, and thousands of dollars of cash were seized.

Search warrants, executed in Winnipeg on Jan. 24 this year, led to the arrests of three individuals. The warrants involved three residences and vehicles on the 700 block of Scotland Avenue, the 1100 block of St. Anne’s Road, and the 600 block of Talbot Avenue.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

A 30-year-old man, 24-year-old man, and 19-year-old man face drug-trafficking charges. All three remain in custody.

Search warrants were also conducted in the Morden and Winkler area. Two individuals were taken into custody.

Story continues below advertisement