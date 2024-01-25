Missing Kelowna couple sought by family

Send this page to someone via email

A young Kelowna couple has gone missing and police are looking for information about their whereabouts.

Katrina Brown, 18, and Isaac Saari, 24, were last spoken to Jan. 8 and Jan. 17, respectively, and have not been heard from since, RCMP learned last Sunday.

“Both individuals are believed to be without housing however have been known to remain in contact with family and associates,” Kelowna RCMP said in a press release.

“This is considered out of character and there is concern for their well-being. Both Katrina and Isaac were observed together on Jan. 11 in the 1500 block of Banks Road.”

Katrina Brown is five feet five inches, 106 pounds, has long black hair with, potentially, a red streak, and has brown eyes. She was last seen wearing dark grey pants, a long black jacket, a grey toque, a black shirt, and black high-top shoes.

Isaac Saari is six feet tall, has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes, though he often wears coloured contacts. He was last seen wearing a grey and black jacket, red patterned jeans, black high-top shoes, burgundy toque, black-rimmed glasses.

If anyone sees Katrina or Isaac or knows of their whereabouts, they’re asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2024-3953.