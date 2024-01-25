Menu

Crime

RCMP say Beaumont man facing child pornography charges

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted January 25, 2024 11:48 am
1 min read
An RCMP investigation that began last month, has now led to charges against a 31-year-old Beaumont man. View image in full screen
An RCMP investigation that began last month, has now led to charges against a 31-year-old Beaumont man. THE CANADIAN PRESS
An RCMP investigation that began last month has now led to charges against a 31-year-old man from Beaumont, Alta.

In a news release issued Thursday, the RCMP said they received information from the Alberta integrated child exploitation team that someone was “uploading child pornography material to the internet” from a home in Beaumont.

Both policing organizations partnered to investigate the matter which led to police executing a search warrant on a home in Beaumont on Wednesday.

Police seized “various electronic devices including a personal computer and cellular phone.”

Dylan Thomas now faces several charges including transmitting and distributing child pornography.

Thomas is scheduled to appear in court in Leduc on Feb. 8.

Click to play video: 'ICE sees record number of child pornography case files in Alberta'
ICE sees record number of child pornography case files in Alberta
