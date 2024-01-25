RCMP say Beaumont man facing child pornography charges

Send this page to someone via email

An RCMP investigation that began last month has now led to charges against a 31-year-old man from Beaumont, Alta.

In a news release issued Thursday, the RCMP said they received information from the Alberta integrated child exploitation team that someone was “uploading child pornography material to the internet” from a home in Beaumont.

Both policing organizations partnered to investigate the matter which led to police executing a search warrant on a home in Beaumont on Wednesday.

Police seized “various electronic devices including a personal computer and cellular phone.”

Dylan Thomas now faces several charges including transmitting and distributing child pornography.

Thomas is scheduled to appear in court in Leduc on Feb. 8.