Pedestrian dead after crash north of London, Ont.

Middlesex County OPP say a 55-year-old from Middlesex Centre has died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening.

The crash, on Richmond Street in Middlesex Centre, north of London, occurred at around 6:30 p.m.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The stretch of road where the crash occurred did not have sidewalks and the driver remained on scene, police confirmed.

Richmond Street was closed for several hours between Fourteen Mile and Fifteen Mile.

The investigation is ongoing.