Shooting in Brampton leaves woman in serious condition

Peel Regional Police say a shooting in Brampton has left a woman with serious injuries on Thursday.

Police said they responded to Gore Road and Fogal Road, north of Queen Street, just after 2 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

A woman was found suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Paramedics said a woman was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Images from the scene show police tape and several cruisers outside of a hotel — Park Inn by Radisson.

Police said there is no information on suspects.