Shooting in Brampton leaves woman in serious condition

Peel Regional Police say a shooting in Brampton has left a woman with serious injuries on Thursday.
Police said they responded to Gore Road and Fogal Road, north of Queen Street, just after 2 a.m. for reports of shots fired.
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.
A woman was found suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.
Paramedics said a woman was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.
Trending Now
Images from the scene show police tape and several cruisers outside of a hotel — Park Inn by Radisson.
Police said there is no information on suspects.
More on Crime
- Man convicted of murdering Kaylin Gillis, 20, who drove down wrong driveway
- Ibrahim Ali: Murdered teen’s dad faces gun investigation, court hears
- ‘Disruption of a crime group’: Over $1 million worth of drugs seized in N.S., police say
- ‘Heavily armed’ suspect acted alone in Edmonton City Hall shooting: police
Comments