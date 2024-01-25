Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Shooting in Brampton leaves woman in serious condition

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 25, 2024 6:30 am
1 min read
Police on scene after a shooting in Brampton sent a woman to hospital on Jan 25, 2024. View image in full screen
Police on scene after a shooting in Brampton sent a woman to hospital on Jan 25, 2024. Don Curran / Global News
Peel Regional Police say a shooting in Brampton has left a woman with serious injuries on Thursday.

Police said they responded to Gore Road and Fogal Road, north of Queen Street, just after 2 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

A woman was found suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Paramedics said a woman was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Images from the scene show police tape and several cruisers outside of a hotel — Park Inn by Radisson.

Police said there is no information on suspects.

 

 

