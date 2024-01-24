Notorious fugitive gives up extradition fight, will return to B.C. to face murder charge

Send this page to someone via email

In a surprising twist to a decade-old killing, a B.C. gangster says he’s giving up his fight against extradition and returning to Canada to face murder charges

In a statement to Global News penned from behind prison walls in Puerto Rico, accused killer, Conor Vincent D’Monte said he is standing down on further legal challenges and looking forward to a fair trial in B.C.

“I left Canada 13 years ago, not to avoid trial and run from this allegation, but to escape certain threats, putting the lives of my young children and family in extreme danger,” D’Monte wrote.

Extradition to Canada is now imminent after more than a decade on the run.

The Canadian fugitive was charged with first-degree murder in 2011 in the killing of rival Red Scorpion gangster Kevin LeClair.

D’Monte is also charged with one count of conspiracy to murder the Bacon brothers.

The RCMP has described D’Monte as the leader of the UN Gang.

It remains unclear how one of the most wanted men in Canada slipped out of the country under the watch of police in 2011.

D’Monte subsequently reinvented himself in Puerto Rico under the alias Johnny Williams.

“Over the last decade, I have lived a quiet, productive life working hand in hand with politicians and community leaders, dedicating my time and efforts towards positive societal endeavors, working to feed families, build farm and community centre projects, and help children in need,” D’Monte wrote in his statement.

“I am particularly proud of my work in law reform related to the protection of agriculture.”

D’Monte claims he dedicated his days to volunteering for a honeybee charity, and now, teaching English in prison.

D’Monte lived in the U.S. territory undetected for 11 years before he was ultimately arrested by local police in Isla Verde in February 2022 with a handgun in his possession, according to U.S. court documents.

For two years, D’Monte fought extradition to Canada. His public defender in Puerto Rico argued there was a lack of evidence and that, in addition, three former gang members – turned Canadian Crown witnesses – had serious credibility issues.

A U.S. judge ultimately ruled despite that D’Monte’s absolute rejection of the Canadian charges, he did not introduce any evidence to support his legal challenges.

“I would like to make an apology to all of the volunteers and supporters for the public fallout,” D’Monte wrote.

“I deeply and humbly appreciate the patience of friends who were previously unaware of the allegations I face in Canada and who continue to withhold final judgment of my character as this matter unfolds.”

D’Monte is expected to be returned to Canada within the next 30 days, but a hard date for extradition has not been set according to his Canadian lawyers.

The BC Prosecution Service says a trial date has not been set.

D’Monte remains in custody in Puerto Rico.

-With files from Rumina Daya