During drug raid, Stratford police arrest man with ‘handheld explosive device’

During a raid in Stratford, Ont., on Tuesday, local police arrested a man they allege was in possession of a “handheld explosive device.”
Police say the raid at a home on Cawston Street was the result of an investigation into drug trafficking that began toward the end of 2023.
They say officers conducted the raid at 6 a.m. and seized 108 grams of fentanyl worth over $32,000 and 181 grams of cocaine worth over $18,000.
Police also seized methamphetamine as well as methamphetamine and hydromorphone pills with the total haul of illegal drugs coming in above the $50,000 mark.
In addition, police say officers also collected multiple BB and airsoft guns, two crossbow arrows and various other drug paraphernalia.
A 56-year-old man from Stratford was arrested as officers seized the explosive device as well as banking and identity documents with someone else’s name.
The accused is facing a number of drug and weapon charges in connection with the raid as well as several breach charges.
