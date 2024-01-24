Menu

Crime

During drug raid, Stratford police arrest man with ‘handheld explosive device’

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 24, 2024 4:36 pm
1 min read
Police seized drugs, money, airsoft guns and arrows during the raid. View image in full screen
Police seized drugs, money, airsoft guns and arrows during the raid. Stratford police
During a raid in Stratford, Ont., on Tuesday, local police arrested a man they allege was in possession of a “handheld explosive device.”

Police say the raid at a home on Cawston Street was the result of an investigation into drug trafficking that began toward the end of 2023.

They say officers conducted the raid at 6 a.m. and seized 108 grams of fentanyl worth over $32,000 and 181 grams of cocaine worth over $18,000.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police also seized methamphetamine as well as methamphetamine and hydromorphone pills with the total haul of illegal drugs coming in above the $50,000 mark.

In addition, police say officers also collected multiple BB and airsoft guns, two crossbow arrows and various other drug paraphernalia.

A 56-year-old man from Stratford was arrested as officers seized the explosive device as well as banking and identity documents with someone else’s name.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused is facing a number of drug and weapon charges in connection with the raid as well as several breach charges.

