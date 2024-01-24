During drug raid, Stratford police arrest man with ‘handheld explosive device’

Send this page to someone via email

During a raid in Stratford, Ont., on Tuesday, local police arrested a man they allege was in possession of a “handheld explosive device.”

Police say the raid at a home on Cawston Street was the result of an investigation into drug trafficking that began toward the end of 2023.

They say officers conducted the raid at 6 a.m. and seized 108 grams of fentanyl worth over $32,000 and 181 grams of cocaine worth over $18,000.

Police also seized methamphetamine as well as methamphetamine and hydromorphone pills with the total haul of illegal drugs coming in above the $50,000 mark.

In addition, police say officers also collected multiple BB and airsoft guns, two crossbow arrows and various other drug paraphernalia.

A 56-year-old man from Stratford was arrested as officers seized the explosive device as well as banking and identity documents with someone else’s name.

The accused is facing a number of drug and weapon charges in connection with the raid as well as several breach charges.