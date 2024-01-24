Grenade-style explosives found during traffic stop: Vernon RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Several explosive devices that looked like hand grenades were found during a Spallumcheen, B.C., traffic stop on Monday night and Mounties are investigating.

The 11:45 p.m. traffic stop on Reservoir Road in Spallumcheen was initiated when a vehicle failed to stop for police in Vernon earlier in the evening, RCMP said.

The driver was taken into custody without incident, though the ensuing investigation yielded a bigger response.

“While searching the vehicle, the officer found several items that resembled hand grenades inside,” RCMP said in a press release.

“In consultation with the RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit, to ensure the safety of the public an area was cordoned off and the vehicle was left in place until EDU could attend.”

At approximately 12 p.m. on Tuesday, EDU officers attended the scene. After the items were rendered safe, an analysis of the contents confirmed the presence of explosives.

The vehicle’s driver was released from custody and police are continuing their investigation.