Crime

Grenade-style explosives found during traffic stop: Vernon RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 24, 2024 5:52 pm
1 min read
FILE. Vernon RCMP station. View image in full screen
FILE. Vernon RCMP station. Global News
Several explosive devices that looked like hand grenades were found during a Spallumcheen, B.C., traffic stop on Monday night and Mounties are investigating.

The 11:45 p.m. traffic stop on Reservoir Road in Spallumcheen was initiated when a vehicle failed to stop for police in Vernon earlier in the evening, RCMP said.

The driver was taken into custody without incident, though the ensuing investigation yielded a bigger response.

Click to play video: 'Gas line damaged in copper theft led to Prince George explosion'
Gas line damaged in copper theft led to Prince George explosion
“While searching the vehicle, the officer found several items that resembled hand grenades inside,” RCMP said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

“In consultation with the RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit, to ensure the safety of the public an area was cordoned off and the vehicle was left in place until EDU could attend.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

At approximately 12 p.m. on Tuesday, EDU officers attended the scene. After the items were rendered safe, an analysis of the contents confirmed the presence of explosives.

The vehicle’s driver was released from custody and police are continuing their investigation.

