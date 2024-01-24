2nd Kitchener man arrested in connection with Cambridge shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a second man from Kitchener has been arrested in connection with the recent shooting in Cambridge where close to a dozen shots were fired at a home.

Back on Jan. 5, police said officers were dispatched to a home near Sekura Street and Munch Avenue after receiving reports that there were shots fired at it shortly before 4 a.m.

They would later say that there were 11 shots fired at the home in total but there were no injuries reported to police as a result.

On Friday, police announced that the tactical response team had been called in as they raided two homes near Elmridge and Veronica drives in Kitchener.

A 23-year-old man from Kitchener was arrested and is facing a number of charges including assault with a weapon, discharging a firearm, occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm and flight from peace officer.

On Monday, police announced a second arrest in the case, this time a 24-year-old man from Kitchener.

He is facing a number of charges in connection to the shooting including assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, discharging a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.