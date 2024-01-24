Dauphin Health Centre to receive new beds, funding for cancer treatment

Send this page to someone via email

Nine new beds for enhanced cancer care facilities are coming to Dauphin Regional Health Centre in Manitoba, Premier Wab Kinew and Health, Seniors and Long-Term Care Minister Uzoma Asagwara announced on Wednesday.

“Our goal is for more rural Manitobans to hear those four amazing words: ‘You are cancer-free’,” said Kinew.

“This renovation will not only mean more space for cancer patients receiving chemotherapy, it will add more endoscopy capacity, reduce surgery wait times and it will enhance the Dauphin Regional Health Centre to allow more patients from across the Parklands to access health care.

“It’s one more step in our government’s commitment to improving health care in the Parklands.”

The second phase of a broader hospital renovation is now underway and expected to be completed in the summer.

“Making sure that families navigating a cancer diagnosis and patients who need surgeries can get quality care, close to home, is a priority for our government,” said Asagwara. “We have also been hearing from health-care staff how distressing it can be to want to provide the best care possible, but not have the resources to do so. These investments will provide front-line staff in Dauphin the exam rooms, recovery beds, and surgical capacity they need to deliver the level of care patients expect and deserve.”

The expansion is part of a $7.8-million capital investment at the hospital, which also included first-floor renovations to accommodate an expanded CancerCare Manitoba (CCMB) space, the minister noted.

“Building both physical and human capacity is vital to sustaining cancer services,” said Dr. Sri Navaratnam, president and chief executive officer, CancerCare Manitoba.

“I am very pleased that this renovation supports CCMB’s ability to continue to provide access to high-quality cancer services closer to where the patients live.”

Once fully operational, up to 300 more endoscopies will be able to be performed at the site annually, while also freeing up space in operating rooms.

“Working with its health partners and stakeholders, Prairie Mountain Health is pleased the initial phase of the clinical spaces transformation project has come to fruition,” said Brian Schoonbaert, chief executive officer, Prairie Mountain Health. “With the relocation of the cancer care unit to the hospital’s main floor and soon, operational start of the new endoscopy suite, we continue enhancing access to services within our region.”