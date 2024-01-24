Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Penticton Sikh temple worshippers threatened by sword-swinging individual: RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 24, 2024 3:50 pm
1 min read
The RCMP detachment in Penticton, B.C. View image in full screen
The RCMP detachment in Penticton, B.C. Google Maps
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A sword-swinging threat to worshipers at a Penticton, B.C., Sikh temple is being investigated by area Mounties.

The incident, which happened during a Monday evening service at the temple, involved a 23-year-old  man allegedly threatening other visitors while aggressively swinging two large swords, RCMP said.

Nobody was injured and while one person was taken into custody, RCMP said they were later released. An investigation is ongoing.

The temple released a statement about the incident, saying that it was “an unruly group of non-Society members inside the temple.”

Click to play video: 'Vernon SOGI event cancelled after venue receives backlash'
Vernon SOGI event cancelled after venue receives backlash

“This same group was recently barred from the Penticton Sikh Temple by the duly elected Committee,” the Penticton Sikh Temple said in a statement.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“As a community-driven society, we take these acts of violence and threats seriously for the safety of our congregation and those in the community who attend for the various programs hosted on site.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Jesse Garcha, from the Penticton Sikh Temple Society, said additional safeguards have been put in place to ensure there is no repeat of this incident.

“It is regrettable such an incident had taken place and as a Committee, we will ensure this Gurdwara will remain as a welcoming and safe place for the Penticton community,” Garcha said.

“We wish to thank the Penticton RCMP for their quick response and resolution.”

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices