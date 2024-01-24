Penticton Sikh temple worshippers threatened by sword-swinging individual: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A sword-swinging threat to worshipers at a Penticton, B.C., Sikh temple is being investigated by area Mounties.

The incident, which happened during a Monday evening service at the temple, involved a 23-year-old man allegedly threatening other visitors while aggressively swinging two large swords, RCMP said.

Nobody was injured and while one person was taken into custody, RCMP said they were later released. An investigation is ongoing.

The temple released a statement about the incident, saying that it was “an unruly group of non-Society members inside the temple.”

“This same group was recently barred from the Penticton Sikh Temple by the duly elected Committee,” the Penticton Sikh Temple said in a statement.

“As a community-driven society, we take these acts of violence and threats seriously for the safety of our congregation and those in the community who attend for the various programs hosted on site.”

Jesse Garcha, from the Penticton Sikh Temple Society, said additional safeguards have been put in place to ensure there is no repeat of this incident.

“It is regrettable such an incident had taken place and as a Committee, we will ensure this Gurdwara will remain as a welcoming and safe place for the Penticton community,” Garcha said.

“We wish to thank the Penticton RCMP for their quick response and resolution.”