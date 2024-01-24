Kelowna car dealerships told to be wary of potential fraudster

Send this page to someone via email

A person of interest in several Kelowna, B.C., fraud investigations is being sought by police.

Mounties said a man is believed to have targeted car dealerships in the Kelowna and Castlegar areas, allegedly using multiple aliases.

He came to police attention most recently when an employee of a car dealership in the 2500 block of Enterprise Way reported to the police four attempted frauds by an unknown man who was using different names, with the same identification photo on four driver’s licences produced, RCMP said in a release.

This same man has been linked to several other failed fraud attempts at other car dealerships throughout Kelowna, Lake Country and other jurisdictions dating back to 2022.

If you recognize this individual, please contact the Kelowna RCMP Detachment at 250-762-3300 and cite file number 2024-1886.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at http://www.crimestoppers.net.