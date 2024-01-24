Menu

Crime

Saskatoon police release photo of people of interest in December homicide

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted January 24, 2024 12:07 pm
1 min read
The Saskatoon Police Service released a photo of two people they are looking to speak with regarding a December homicide investigation. View image in full screen
The Saskatoon Police Service released a photo of two people they are looking to speak with regarding a December homicide investigation. Saskatoon Police Service
Saskatoon police are looking to speak with two people in relation to a homicide investigation that began on Dec. 14, 2023.

Investigators released a photo, saying both individuals were seen outside a business in the 2200 block of 22nd Street West on that day around 1:40 a.m.

Officers say one person in the photo is wearing a backwards baseball cap, a black and red jacket, and was carrying a blue bag. The other person is described as wearing a black jacket, light-coloured pants and black and white shoes.

Police said a 33-year-old man died back on Dec. 14, and that anyone with information can call the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

