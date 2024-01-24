Saskatoon police release photo of people of interest in December homicide

Saskatoon police are looking to speak with two people in relation to a homicide investigation that began on Dec. 14, 2023.
Investigators released a photo, saying both individuals were seen outside a business in the 2200 block of 22nd Street West on that day around 1:40 a.m.
Officers say one person in the photo is wearing a backwards baseball cap, a black and red jacket, and was carrying a blue bag. The other person is described as wearing a black jacket, light-coloured pants and black and white shoes.
Police said a 33-year-old man died back on Dec. 14, and that anyone with information can call the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300.
