Crime

Employee charged after seniors’ rooms broken into at Whitby retirement residence

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 24, 2024 10:30 am
1 min read
A Durham Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police officer and cruiser. File / Global News
Durham Regional Police say a 30-year-old woman is facing charges after several residences at a retirement residence in Whitby had their rooms broken into.

Police said on Jan. 4, officers began an investigation into a woman who they allege committed break-ins and thefts at a seniors home near Brock Street North and Taunton Road East.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

A woman was caught on camera entering the rooms of several residents and allegedly stealing items and cash, investigators said.

“The female was internally investigated by the retirement home and her employment was terminated,” police said.

A 30-year-old woman from Whitby was charged with nine counts of breaking and entering a dwelling house and seven counts of possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000.

