Canada

Emergency shelter run by John Howard Society of Saskatchewan opens in Moose Jaw

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted January 24, 2024 11:05 am
1 min read
An emergency shelter offering overnight shelter has opened up in Moose Jaw with the John Howard Society of Saskatchewan running the facility.
The John Howard Society of Saskatchewan is operating a 15-space emergency shelter in Moose Jaw at Willow Lodge.

The Ministry of Social Services made the announcement Wednesday, saying that $124,400 is being committed to the project as part of the provincial approach to homelessness.

“The Ministry of Social Services is pleased to support John Howard in its important work caring for members in their community who are experiencing homelessness,” said Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan minister responds to outcry around Saskatoon emergency shelter'
Saskatchewan minister responds to outcry around Saskatoon emergency shelter

“The co-ed shelter is the result of collaborative efforts between the province, city, Square One Community Inc., and John Howard Society of Saskatchewan to improve outcomes for people experiencing homelessness in Moose Jaw.”

The shelter at 83 Ominica St. W. will operate between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m., running from Jan. 22, 2024 to March 31, 2024.

“For the past few years, our organization has offered supports for people experiencing homelessness in Moose Jaw,” said Shawn Fraser, chief executive of the John Howard Society of Saskatchewan.

“We understand that shelters are not a long-term solution to dealing with poverty, but we also know a lot of the folks who will likely utilize the shelter and look forward to helping with this important project.”

