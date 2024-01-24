Cobourg downtown road closures planned for ‘Murdoch Mysteries’ filming

Send this page to someone via email

It will be lights, action, camera in downtown Cobourg, Ont., next week as crews arrive for filming of the popular detective TV series Murdoch Mysteries.

The long-running CBC television series takes place in the late 1890s and early 1900s, focusing on the efforts of detective William Murdoch who uses cutting-edge forensics to solve crimes in Toronto.

The town of Cobourg says production company Shaftesbury Murdoch XVII Inc. will arrive on Tuesday, Jan. 30, for film setup and stay in town until Thursday, Feb. 1.

Among filming locations planned include the exterior of Victoria Hall at 55 King St. W. (front and back), Second Street and Third Street.

The town says the public will be able to access the front of Victoria Hall during breaks in filming, approximately every five to 10 minutes. The flag on the front of Victoria Hall will be changed to a Union Jack flag.

As a result of filming, King Street from Second Street to Third Street will be closed on Jan. 31 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The town says westbound traffic can detour south on Second Street to Albert Street, then north on Third Street. Eastbound traffic can detour south on Third Street to Albert Street, and north on Division Street.

The Cobourg Police Service will assist in traffic flow along Second and Third streets.

Depending on the weather, filming may occur a day earlier or later (Jan. 30 or Feb. 1).

The town also notes film production vehicles will utilize parking in the Second and Albert street lots, parking spaces on the east and west side of Third Street from King to Albert and on the west side of Second Street and the first three spots on the south side of King St. West, just west of Third Street. The town says an accessible parking space will be moved down, clearly marked and cleared of all snow.

In 2021, the show filmed in Peterborough.