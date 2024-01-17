New Amazon film and TV investment cements Toronto’s place as ‘Hollywood North’

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto is celebrating another mile in its work to solidify its status as Hollywood North with the news a streaming giant is taking long-term control of one of its studios.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Amazon MGM Studios would be taking over the exclusive lease for Pinewood Toronto Studios in the city’s downtown for several years.

The move means the studio, which makes shows for the streaming service Amazon Prime, will have control of five sound stages and accompanying workshops and office space. The total area is around 160,000 square feet.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“Amazon MGM’s long-term commitment to new studio space in Toronto is a tremendous vote of confidence in our province and our workers,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford, one of several politicians in attendance to celebrate the news Wednesday, said.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said it shows the city’s film and TV industry “continues to thrive.”

Story continues below advertisement

Amazon MGM Studios is behind a series of hit shows on the streaming service, many of which have already been filmed in Ontario.

Superhero drama The Boys and its prequel Gen V were both filmed around Ontario, along with Reacher and The Handmaid’s Tale. Other shows like The Man in the High Castle and parts of Jack Ryan were shot elsewhere in Canada.

“This landmark agreement further strengthens our relationship with Amazon MGM Studios and demonstrates our joint commitment to the City of Toronto,” said Paul Golding, chairman, Pinewood Group. “We are very much looking forward to working together and welcoming many incredible productions to the Pinewood Toronto Studio lot.”

Statistics for 2022, the latest year available, show 419 projects were filmed in Ontario that year, with a combined value of around $3.2 billion.

They included The Boys, Star Trek: Discovery and The Umbrella Academy.