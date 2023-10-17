Eastern Ontario mayors, wardens seek dedicated film fund

Eastern Ontario mayors and wardens are calling on the provincial government to establish a dedicated regional film stream.

The Eastern Ontario Wardens’ Caucus (EOWC) and the Eastern Ontario Mayors’ Caucus have partnered with the South Eastern Ontario Production Accelerator Fund (SEOPAF) committee to advocate for $25 million to be invested annually in the region’s growing film and TV industry.

EOWC chairperson Peter Eamon says it’s a simple case of ‘build it and they will come.’

“When we talk to some of the people that might be building sets, or if we talk to some of the food industry, or if we talk to some of the suppliers — even people that rent trucks — they’re saying, ‘Look, if you get something like this in place, we’ll invest more,'” Eamon said.

A joint letter to the Ontario government states a regional film stream fund would result in a high return on economic investment for the region, including businesses and residents.

Story continues below advertisement

Eamon says the proposed SEOPF model is similar to a dedicated film fund in northern Ontario, which he says is now Canada’s fourth-largest film production region.

“They’ve got a return about five to one on that investment and it makes sense for us to join with that model,” he said.

Eastern Ontario has had some film and TV productions in recent years, including the relaunch of the horror film franchise It, which has had many scenes filmed in Port Hope. The village of Millbrook just south of Peterborough has featured been a key location for a number of films and TV shoots, including Anne with an E, David Cronenberg’s acclaimed film A History of Violence, Netflix’s romantic Christmas comedy Let It Snow and its superhero show Jupiter’s Legacy.

Albert Botha, SEOPAF committee member, says the regional film stream fund proposal is aimed at offsetting costs to help build up the domestic production industry.

“For those job creations in this area would be enormous for those crew members to be able to stay here and not have to travel to Hamilton or the GTA to go and do a production,” he said.

Heather Haldane, SEOPAF chair, says following labour disputes by writers’ and actors’ unions in the United States, her committee also wants to take advantage of “pent-up” demand for content.

Story continues below advertisement

“If there’s an incentive that will take that business out to our region that we know production is interested in, and use the crew that’s there and build upon the businesses that are there — that’s just a great return on investment.”

The joint letter also urges the province to establish the fund by the 2024 spring budget and notes more than 100 regional stakeholder groups have also sent letters of support for the SEOPAF

A spokesperson for Ontario’s Ministry of Finance tells Global News the government is committing to expanding and growing the film and television industry in Ontario.

“The government is working to modernize Ontario’s film and television tax credits and exploring further opportunities to support the film and television industry,” a statement reads. “The province continually reviews government programs and services on a regular basis.”

— with files from Germain Ma/Global News Peterborough