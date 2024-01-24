‘Disruption of a crime group’: Over $1 million worth of drugs seized in N.S., police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they have seized drugs worth more than $1 million in Colchester County and Halifax following a three-month investigation.

In a release, the Truro Police Service said it was a collaborative effort with the RCMP, resulting in the “disruption of a crime group based in rural Colchester County who were trafficking cocaine and supplying cannabis to illegal dispensaries throughout Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.”

It said search warrants were executed at three addresses in Colchester County and one address in Halifax Regional Municipality, where a “large quantity” of illegal drugs and money were seized.

“This operation has resulted in the seizure of drugs that have an estimated street value at over $1 million,’ the release said. “An additional $94,000 in cash was also seized.”

The release said 35-year-old Matt Allen of Beaver Brook is charged with possession for the purposes of trafficking and violation of a court order.

“Additional charges are also expected to be filed against other individuals involved,” the release said.