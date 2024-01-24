Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

75-year-old woman dies after being hit by snowplow in Dollard-Des Ormeaux

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted January 24, 2024 7:28 am
1 min read
SPVM View image in full screen
Police investigate deadly collision. The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 75-year-old woman has died from her injuries after being struck by a snow removal truck in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.

The collision between the pedestrian and the snowplow occurred on Arthur Street at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Véronique Dubuc, spokesperson for Montreal police, the woman was hit while walking in a shared residential parking lot.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Dubuc says truck was reversing during the incident.

The victim was conscious when sent to hospital, but she was suffering serious injuries to her lower body.

Trending Now

Police confirmed she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead later that evening.

The driver, a 71-year-old man, was questioned by police. Dubuc says no charges are expected to be laid.

Story continues below advertisement

An investigation into the deadly collision is ongoing.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices