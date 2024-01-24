75-year-old woman dies after being hit by snowplow in Dollard-Des Ormeaux

Send this page to someone via email

A 75-year-old woman has died from her injuries after being struck by a snow removal truck in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.

The collision between the pedestrian and the snowplow occurred on Arthur Street at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Véronique Dubuc, spokesperson for Montreal police, the woman was hit while walking in a shared residential parking lot.

Dubuc says truck was reversing during the incident.

The victim was conscious when sent to hospital, but she was suffering serious injuries to her lower body.

Police confirmed she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead later that evening.

The driver, a 71-year-old man, was questioned by police. Dubuc says no charges are expected to be laid.

An investigation into the deadly collision is ongoing.