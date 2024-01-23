SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Former Stampeders offensive lineman Bruce ‘Tuna’ Covernton dead at 57

By Moses Woldu Global News
Posted January 23, 2024 9:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘It was unwavering his heart for people.’ Former Stampeder Bruce Covernton dead at 57'
‘It was unwavering his heart for people.’ Former Stampeder Bruce Covernton dead at 57
His big frame was only matched by his big heart for people in his community. Former Stampeders offensive lineman Bruce Covernton has died. Moses Woldu has the story of a man whose impact off the field was greater than his time on it.
Former Stampeders offensive lineman and Grey Cup winner Bruce “Tuna” Covernton has died.

The only thing that overshadowed his large six-feet-five and nearly 300-pound frame was his heart for people, according to former teammate and friend Jay McNeil.

“He certainly didn’t have an ego,” said McNeil, “He liked to have fun in the locker room and outside of the locker room and it really made people feel special.”

Covernton spent seven seasons with the Calgary Stampeders winning the Grey Cup twice, in 1992 and 1998. His involvement in the community continued to grow during and after his battles with addiction, helping organizations like the Fresh Start Recovery and the Owen Hart Foundation.

“He took negative things in his life and he turned them into positives, and for that, he is a true champion,” said Owen Hart Foundation founder, Martha Hart.

“He’s just a really amazing man who tried to make this world a better place and I think that’s what all remember him for the most.”

Covernton died in his home at the age of 57.

