Former Stampeders offensive lineman Bruce ‘Tuna’ Covernton dead at 57

Send this page to someone via email

Former Stampeders offensive lineman and Grey Cup winner Bruce “Tuna” Covernton has died.

The only thing that overshadowed his large six-feet-five and nearly 300-pound frame was his heart for people, according to former teammate and friend Jay McNeil.

“He certainly didn’t have an ego,” said McNeil, “He liked to have fun in the locker room and outside of the locker room and it really made people feel special.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Covernton spent seven seasons with the Calgary Stampeders winning the Grey Cup twice, in 1992 and 1998. His involvement in the community continued to grow during and after his battles with addiction, helping organizations like the Fresh Start Recovery and the Owen Hart Foundation.

“He took negative things in his life and he turned them into positives, and for that, he is a true champion,” said Owen Hart Foundation founder, Martha Hart.

Story continues below advertisement

“He’s just a really amazing man who tried to make this world a better place and I think that’s what all remember him for the most.”

Covernton died in his home at the age of 57.