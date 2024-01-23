Man arrested after cyclist stabbed outside Victoria police headquarters

A man has been arrested for “randomly stabbing a cyclist” outside the Victoria Police Department’s headquarters Tuesday, and allegedly committing other offences at a daycare earlier in the day.
Victoria police said the cyclist was passing by Caledonia Avenue and Quadra Street shortly before 8 a.m. when the suspect approached and “slashed” them.
The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, but required hospital treatment.
“Through the course of the investigation, officers learned the suspect had entered a downtown childcare facility approximately one hour prior to the stabbing incident,” police said in a Tuesday news release.
“Once inside, the suspect reportedly stole a tablet and pulled the fire alarm before leaving the building. No children were believed to be in the vicinity of the suspect at the time of the incident.”
Detectives and the child-care facility’s managers are working to support families and staff, police added.
The suspect remains in custody pending a court hearing.
