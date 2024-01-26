Chinese New Year Gala show a chance to connect with culture

Send this page to someone via email

Tens of thousands of Chinese Montrealers will soon be celebrating the Lunar New Year.

This is the year of the dragon, symbolizing strength, power and good fortune.

One of the most anticipated local celebrations is the Chinese New Year Gala at Place des Arts, a spectacular show with more than 100 artists with a mission to connect their audience and themselves with their culture.

The flawlessly executed steps, the costumes, the hundreds of props, the music — perfection all around doesn’t happen just like that. It takes months of preparation to put the annual gala together.

The acts feature ballet, traditional Chinese dancing, singing and even martial arts.

Co-ordinating more than 100 performers and 18 choreographies is no easy feat.

“It’s a real challenge,” said Julio Hong, the artistic director of the Phoenix Ballet School. “People see the stage but behind it’s a tsunami happening a lot of time.”

A tsunami of talent — honed by months of training, multiple hours every week.

“It’s a lot. It’s a lot of work but I’m willing to do all of it because I think I really would love to contribute a lot to this dance school. It means so much to me,” said Lily Jiang, the show’s dancer and team captain.

Jiang has been dancing with the Phoenix artistic dance troupe since she was four years old.

As a second-generation Canadian, participating is her way to bridge the geographical gap between her two cultures.

“It’s my chance to learn more about my culture,” Jiang said. “If I did not learn Chinese dance over here, there are so many cultural references I would miss.”

Jiang says it helps her keep a tighter bond with her parents and to stay connected to her twin sister, Lisa.

Together they have been participating in the show since the age of five.

Their biggest motivation is to share the Chinese culture with the world.

“It’s a huge privilege, really,” Lisa said. “It’s a very very precious opportunity for all of us who are part of the Chinese culture.”

A sold-out gala this year is a testament to the show’s success in connecting with the audience.

“I just feel like, ‘Wow, all of our efforts paid off.’ It’s so satisfying, super satisfying,” Jiang said.

It’s perhaps an auspicious gift ushered in by the year of the dragon.