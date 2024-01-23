Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

New Westminster traffic stop nets drugs and $111,000 in cash

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 23, 2024 5:05 pm
1 min read
Cash and drugs seized during a Jan. 18, 2024, traffic stop in New Westminster, B.C. View image in full screen
Cash and drugs seized during a Jan. 18, 2024, traffic stop in New Westminster, B.C. New Westminster police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in New Westminster, B.C., say a recent traffic stop led to the seizure of more than $111,000 in cash and a variety of drugs.

The bust happened on the evening of Jan. 18, when the city’s Gang Suppression Unit pulled over a suspicious vehicle.

Officers realized the person behind the wheel was prohibited from driving, arrested them, and searched the vehicle.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Along with the cash, they found a number of bags of suspected fentanyl, cocaine and crystal meth worth up to $100,000, police said in a Tuesday media release.

Investigators are recommending drug trafficking charges.

Click to play video: 'New report touts B.C.’s safe supply program, critics have doubts'
New report touts B.C.’s safe supply program, critics have doubts
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices