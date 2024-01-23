New Westminster traffic stop nets drugs and $111,000 in cash

Send this page to someone via email

Police in New Westminster, B.C., say a recent traffic stop led to the seizure of more than $111,000 in cash and a variety of drugs.

The bust happened on the evening of Jan. 18, when the city’s Gang Suppression Unit pulled over a suspicious vehicle.

Officers realized the person behind the wheel was prohibited from driving, arrested them, and searched the vehicle.

Along with the cash, they found a number of bags of suspected fentanyl, cocaine and crystal meth worth up to $100,000, police said in a Tuesday media release.

Investigators are recommending drug trafficking charges.